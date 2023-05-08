Holly Willoughby reveals new challenge to fans: ‘It’s taken a year, but I’m finally doing it’

Holly Willoughby has shared a video of herself beginning her latest challenge. She told fans it has taken her a year to pluck up courage, but that she’s “finally doing it”.

The This Morning presenter delighted with the video in which she’s wearing a swimsuit and getting into an ice bath!

Holly switched to the BBC to host Freeze the Fear (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby delights with new challenge

Last year Holly teamed up with Wim Hof and Lee Mack to test celebrities as they undertook icy challenges. Wim, a Dutch extreme athlete, trained and motivated the stars.

Meanwhile, Holly and Lee presided over the show as they watched contestants undergo physical and mental battles.

However, until now, Holly did not participate herself.

But she has shared the new video of her getting into an ice bath – complete with woolly hat on her head to keep her a little bit warm.

She captioned the video: “Right let’s begin this icy journey! After working with Wim Hof and the whole Freeze the Fear team, it’s taken a year, but I’m finally doing it for you…”

Holly then revealed: “Didn’t last long but build up slowly right? Wow, that was bloody cold but I did feel incredible after…”

Fans inundated her post with comments of “Well done”, “love this” and “you are so brave”.

Others focused on one thing in particular: Holly‘s swimsuit.

“Holly where is you swimsuit from?” questioned one. Another also asked: “I LOVE your bathers, where are they from?”

Freeze the Fear only had one series (Credit: BBC)

Is Freeze The Fear coming back for series 2?

Some fans on the social media site questioned whether the ice-cold series would be back for a second run. It first aired in April 2021 and saw the likes of Tamzin Outhwaite and Alfie Boe undergo a series of extreme cold-weather challenges.

Although it seemed a hit with fans, with one writing on Holly’s Instagram page: “Is there going to be another series? I loved watching it,” it seems another series isn’t on the cards.

A TV insider told The Sun in January: “Since 2004 Holly has almost exclusively worked for ITV as one of the channel’s most prized presenters.

“So it was a big deal in the industry that she was hopping over to the BBC and showed she had real confidence in Freeze the Fear being a big success.

“But as it stands there’s been no work done on a second series.

“This time last year the team were months into pre-production and filming was just two weeks away.

“Never say never, but as it stands no decision has been made on the future of the show.”

