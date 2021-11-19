Holly Willoughby reveals new addition to her family after This Morning absence

Holly Willoughby has revealed a new addition to her family to her 7.4 million Instagram fans today (19 November) – a gorgeous Golden Retriever called Bailey!

Holly shared the news today after being largely absent from This Morning this week following a bout of illness.

What did Holly Willoughby say about her new dog?

Holly teased a new addition to her family on her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

In the adorable picture on her Instagram story, Holly can be seen crouching down giving Bailey a cuddle. Bailey has a heart gif over her face. The photo looks to have been taken during an Autumn walk.

Holly wrote a brief message and posted some cute photos of her and Bailey on a blog post for Wylde Moon.

In the post, Holly wrote: “Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything. My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now is that time.”

Holly Willoughby continued: “This little ball of scrumptious energy bounded into our world and immediately made us question why on earth we have waited so long. She’s been brilliant for getting us all out of the house, going for long walks and playing in the garden.

What else did the post say?

Holly has been absent from This Morning recently with illness (Credit: ITV)

“During lockdown, the kids gravitated to being on screens more than normal, but Bailey came in and pushed a giant paw-shaped reset button for us all…and of course we are completely in love.”

The post includes sweet pictures of Holly and Bailey lying on the carpet together and Bailey in the garden. There is also an uncovered version of the photo Holly posted on her story.

Holly Willoughby’s heartwarming news comes after the 40-year-old missed the last three days of presenting This Morning. Holly has been ill with a tummy bug since Tuesday (November 16).

Who’s been stepping in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Josie Gibson has been co-hosting the show with Phillip Schofield this week in Holly’s absence (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson, 36, has been standing in for Holly this week at This Morning. She was “parachuted in” last minute on Tuesday, and presented Wednesday and Thursday’s shows too.

On Wednesday (November 17), Holly posted a picture on her Instagram story thanking Josie for ‘saving the day’.

Josie posted a sweet snap on her Instagram yesterday (November 18) paying tribute to co-host Phillip Schofield.

“Thank you for being there for me, thank you for being so gentle, warm and kind and thank you for being so bloody hilarious! Love you Schofe, what a legend!”

Holly is expected to be back on This Morning next week.

