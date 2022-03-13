Holly Willoughby reveals destruction in her kitchen caused by puppy Bailey

Holly Willoughby has revealed the destruction in her kitchen caused by puppy Bailey on Instagram.

This Morning presenter Holly, 41, shared an image of her mischievous dog’s damage last night (Saturday March 13).

However, Holly may have some difficulty cleaning up after Bailey.

And that’s because her adorable pooch wrecked Holly’s vacuum cleaner!

Holly Willoughby shared a pic of puppy Bailey’s latest escapade on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby: What did she say about puppy Bailey?

It seems that Bailey took exception to Holly’s Dyson when her owner’s back was turned.

Dancing On Ice host Hols – who will miss tonight’s show (March 13) after testing positive for COVID – seemed bewildered by what Bailey had done.

Uploading a snap of Bailey among the debris of her wrecking spree, Holly joked Bailey had scoffed down her vacuum cleaner.

She captioned the image which showed Bailey looking directly at the camera: “Dyson update… my dog ate my hoover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly added a ‘woozy face’ emoji to her caption, representing confusion.

But many of those reacting to Holly’s post seemed to be more amused than dumbfounded by Bailey’s actions.

Bailey has previously appeared on This Morning with her owner (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What Holly’s followers said in response

Several fans responded by joking Holly now has an excuse to avoid housework.

“OMG, good way to get out of hoovering!” laughed one.

And someone else quipped about the state of the vacuum cleaner: “That sucks… well, it used to.”

Others still found Bailey adorable despite her behaviour – and insisted she still has an expression to win anyone over.

“Oh naughty Bailey, her face bless her,” remarked one commenter.

Look at her gorgeous face. You can’t be mad at her.

Another said: “Look at her gorgeous face. You can’t be mad at her.”

And TV vet Dr. Scott Miller, who has met Bailey before, laughed: “Yet a face that says ‘wasn’t me’.”

