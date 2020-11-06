News

Holly Willoughby praised by fans as she shows off natural look during winter walk

Holly's fans couldn't help but comment on her natural beauty

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby looked incredible as she showcased her natural beauty during a winter walk.

Th 39-year-old presenter was praised by her followers as she took to Instagram to document her day off from This Morning.

The star posed without a scrap of make-up while sporting a pair of chic sunglasses and a turquoise hat.

What did Holly Willoughby say?

Captioning the shot, Holly wrote: “Topping up on Vit D in the white light… thanks @jakehumphrey for my beautiful @coraleyewear love them!

“Made from recycled plastic and rescued fishing nets keeping our oceans cleaner… great idea! #gifted.”

But it was the presenter’s natural look that really got fans talking.

One gushed: “Love these fresh, natural shots of you. Beauty.”

holly willoughby phillip schofield
Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her natural look (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals delight as he ‘splits up’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

A second wrote: “Look amazing as always.”

A third added: “Looking fresh.”

Love these fresh, natural shots of you

Holly is no stranger to baring it all on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the star stunned fans as she went makeup-free in her pyjamas.

Holly Willoughby
Holly’s fans loved the natural look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly causes a stir on Bonfire Night

The shot comes hours after Holly left fans divided over her Bonfire Night celebrations.

The presenter spent the evening at her London home as she celebrated with sparklers.

However, some followers were concerned over the safety of local animals on the night.

Commenting on Holly’s post, one said: “Should be banned apart from displays when Covid is over.”

Holly Willoughby
Holly has three children with husband Dan Baldwin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows support to homeless charity as lockdown begins

But while the star may be keen to document her daily life, she’s always careful to keep her three children away from the public eye.

Although it didn’t stop Holly from enlisting her eldest son on a recent M&S promo shoot.

Instead of taking a quick selfie, the host got her son to direct her from behind the camera to make sure she got a shot her followers would be happy with.

She shares Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin.

