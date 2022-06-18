Holly Willoughby wows in plunging white swimsuit as she goes makeup-free

Holly Willoughby has apparently been making the most of the gorgeous weather of late, posing in a white swimsuit.

The This Morning star shared a picture of herself on her business Wylde Moon’s Instagram page.

Holly Willoughby looked effortlessly stunning in a white swimsuit (Credit: CoverImages.com)

She’s not to be wearing a scrap of makeup, and her flawless complexion is decorated with adorable freckles across her nose.

In the snap, Holly, 41, appears to have recently taken a dip as her hair hangs in damp waves, with black shades perched atop her head.

Eagle-eyed fans were trying to work out the stunning location, with some convinced Holly was at Durdle Door in Dorset.

Others assumed Holly was posing in Portugal’s Algarve – where she is known to enjoy holidaying with her family and co-star Phillip Schofield.

The beautiful picture is accompanied with a message about summer and swimwear.

Wylde Style with Holly Willoughby

It reads: “Swimwear season is upon us, and although this can be an extremely daunting time for many (us included), fear not, our resident WYLDE Style guru @danniiwhiteman is here to guide you through swimwear to suit all shapes, sizes, and budgets!”

Dannii – or Danielle – continues on the Wylde Moon Style page: “With summer just around the corner, it’s that time of year where we start panicking about a swimwear refresh – even when we don’t need it!

“Swimwear shopping can be a really daunting experience, but when you do find ‘THE ONE’, even though you’ve packed a suitcase full of different shapes and styles for your holiday, I guarantee you’ll just end up wearing ‘THE ONE’ on repeat!”

She added: “I’m here to help you find your new favourite, with some tips and tricks on how to make the most of what you do or don’t have.

“What better way to maximise feeling good this summer than by wearing something that boosts your confidence?”

Earlier this week, Holly excited fans as she gave a flash of her toned legs in a daring thigh-split summer dress, during a stint on This Morning.

