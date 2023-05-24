I’m A Celebrity star demands Holly ‘get a grip’ as star admits she doesn’t feel ‘shred of pity’ for Phil

Nadine Dorries has demanded that Holly Willoughby “get a grip” over the whole This Morning drama with Phillip Schofield.

The politician and former I’m A Celeb star also admitted that she doesn’t feel a “shred of pity” for Phillip, who of course quit the show over the weekend.

Nadine slammed This Morning hosts Holly and Phillip in her Daily Mail column yesterday (May 22), branding their on-screen friendship “fake”.

She began her attack on Phillip, claiming he was always “looking to… propel him and his ego to the top of the day’s news”. Nadine also claimed: “Schofield has a track record of making enemies and upsetting people with whom he has worked, from Fern Britton to Ruth Langsford.”

Sorry, but I don’t feel a shred of pity for him.

She speculated over what the presenter “might have done that could have led to his departure” after twenty years on the show and prophesised: “In the end, as my grandmother used to say, it all comes out in the wash.”

Nadine then blasted ITV’s suggestion that they would be giving Phillip his own TV show. “Sorry, but I don’t feel a shred of pity for him,” she concluded.

Nadine, who has been interviewed on This Morning herself, then turned on Holly.

She questioned how genuine Holly’s farewell statement to Phillip had been.

You should admit the truth: that you could not bear to fake it a day longer sitting next to Phillip.

“Why is Holly, a woman I have always admired, putting out a statement that ‘the sofa won’t feel the same’ without him?” she asked.

She demanded: “Holly, get a grip. You should admit the truth: that you could not bear to fake it a day longer sitting next to Phillip.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly and Phil for comment.

