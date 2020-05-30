Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reunite with families for Friday night party

TV pals Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had a bit of a virtual get together last night (Friday, 29 May).

The This Morning hosts attended a murder mystery party via Zoom due to the lockdown restrictions.

It was a reunion of sorts for the presenting pair as they have been taking a break from the ITV flagship show for half term.

Regular stand ins Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been filling in during the presenters' time away from telly screens. They are expected to be back on the box next week.

Holly and Phillip were joined by their families for the role-playing fun - with one of Schofe's daughters giving fans a peek at what they were getting up to.

Molly, 27, shared images from the bash on Instagram and it was clear everyone was getting into the party spirit.

Her uploads showed a dining table laid out with place settings for the names of the game's characters.

They also included a view of the game's instructions which sketched out the characters of the roles each players took on.

Molly herself played a character named 'Fizzy Cruickshank'.

Also believed to be getting involved was Phillip's other daughter Ruby, 24, her boyfriend and his wife Stephanie.

A shot of a laptop on the dining table showed how Molly's boyfriend also got involved, as well as Holly and her husband Dan.

Phillip Schofield is a murder mystery fan!

It isn't the first time the Schofield family have enjoyed a murder mystery gathering.

Earlier this month Phillip shared a photo on social media showing his nearest and dearest trying to solve a whodunnit.

The snap showed him wearing an unbuttoned shirt and jeans.

Stephanie, Ruby and Molly were also shown taking on their recreational guises.

He captioned the image: "Murder mystery night... we're all in character and taking it very seriously."

At the time he came under fire for allegedly moving out of his Oxfordshire family home and then moving back in again.

However, Phillip denied the reports and set the record straight.

He hit back: "Where did you get that I'd moved out... oh yeah, the papers."

