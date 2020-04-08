Holly Willoughby fans gutted at price of her NHS fundraising jumper

Daytime TV favourite Holly Willoughby took to social media to show off an NHS fundraising jumper - and fans were gutted to discover it was completely 'unaffordable' and 'way out of their budgets'.

On Instagram, the This Morning presenter shared a snap of herself in a bright blue jumper featuring a white heart motif.

Holly explained in the caption that the brand behind the garment was supporting the NHS. The firm, she said, is donating all the profits to a charity that delivers free meals to frontline healthcare workers.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals daughter Belle is concerned about tooth fairy during coronavirus lockdown

But her fans, keen to contribute, were distraught to learn that the jumper costs £295.

Profits supporting the NHS

Holly wrote in the caption: "Thank you @chintiandparker for my beautiful jumper.

"So nice to have something gorgeous and also know 100 per cent of the profits go to @mealsforthenhs, who are making it their mission to get delicious and nourishing food to our front line heroes... #helpourheroes #gifted #willmakeadonationaswell."

Holly said 100 per cent of the profits from the jumper support the charity Meal for the NHS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans in the comments commended Holly's kind gesture in showing off the jumper and committing to making a donation.

But many told her they would not be able to afford it themselves.

One said: "I absolutely love this jumper! But £295... let's hope a cheaper version is made so others can purchase and help contribute to the NHS!"

Who can afford that sort of money?

Another commented: "Just looked this up... unfortunately, way out my budget... my husband [is] a paramedic and I'm a staff nurse... how about using affordable yarn, [which] would make it more affordable to many?"

A third wrote simply: "Nice sweater but boy [is it] expensive."

Someone else said: "What a shame it's £295! Who can afford that sort of money? Lovely jumper but out of the reach of most people, unfortunately."

A fifth wrote: "Beautiful sweater and would love to buy it to help the NHS but a little costly at £295."

Unaffordable for most

"Just went to purchase but £295!" said another with a crying emoji. "You look lovely Holly but most people cannot afford this."

Holly has continued to present on This Morning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly is still presenting on This Morning from Monday to Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby tears up over coronavirus social distancing

She recently opened up about her home life in lockdown with husband Dan Baldwin and their children - and admitted she regularly 'clock watches' for the moment when she can pop her feet up and enjoy an Aperol Spritz.

Earlier this week, Holly told comedian Keith Lemon on his new YouTube Show that she "hasn't stopped" drinking. She confessed to experiencing her "worst hangover of 2020" during lockdown.

Will you be buying one of the NHS jumpers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.