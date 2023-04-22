Holly Willoughby stuns fans with photo as she shares latest health update

Holly Willoughby has uplifted fans after sharing a very cute snap – as well as the latest news about her health.

TV presenter Holly revealed last weekend (Sunday April 16) she would not be returning to ITV following her Easter break.

That’s because the This Morning star has been struck down with a nasty condition. However, thankfully, following an update earlier today (Saturday April 22), it seems Holly may be on the mend.

Holly Willoughby news

Much-loved Holly had revealed ahead of an expected return to This Morning she has been suffering with shingles.

She told fans at the time: “Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better.”

Holly subsequently indicated yesterday (Friday April 21) she is “feeling so much better”. She provided the health update as she thanked co-star Dermot O’Leary for sending her soup and a sandwich to perk her up.

But now Holly has hinted she is continuing to improve. And the manner in which she delivered her news was also very much to fans’ approval.

Holly Willoughby latest health update

However, while Holly’s health was the subject of her post’s caption, she wasn’t visible in the image contained within.

Instead, the pic was of her beloved pooch Bailey. And it seems the pair were enjoying a spot of fresh air in each other’s company.

“And I’m out of the house,” Holly wrote, celebrating with a party popper emoji. She continued: “The birds are putting on quite the show today… spring sounds beautiful.”

How fans reacted

Insta followers were made up to have sight of Bailey – and expressed their happiness Holly is recovering.

Amid many comments about how “cute” Bailey is, one fan joked: “Bet you’re getting lots of love and wet kisses.”

Another reflected: “There’s no love greater than the love of a dog, especially a Golden Retriever! I know Bailey has been keeping you company and making sure you’re ok! Mine always snuggle up when I am having a bad day!”

“Awww glad to hear that Holly and hello Bailey!,” someone else replied to Holly. Others remarked on their own experiences with shingles as they wished Holly well.

Glad to hear that Holly.

“Woohoo! My grandmother had shingles a couple of years ago and said it was far from pleasant. Glad you’re feeling better,” wrote one.

“I first had shingles when I was 15. Had it twice since. I would rather give birth! Horrible virus,” chipped in another.

And yet another person added: “Wish you better @hollywilloughby Miss you on This Morning.”

Meanwhile, at the end of Friday’s This Morning, Alison Hammond told viewers: “On Monday’s show, Holly is coming back so don’t worry. She’s going to be here on Monday.”

Welcome back to Holly!

