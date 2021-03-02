Holly Willoughby may risk the wrath of her neighbours after putting an NHS flag outside her home in latest news.

The 40-year-old Dancing On Ice host publicly thanked health staff on the frontline by proudly displaying the flag and message: “NHS – We thank you.”

However, Holly’s kind gesture may not sit well with some neighbours, who previously complained about the flag.

Holly Willoughby has showed her support to the NHS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby news: What’s the latest?

The presenter currently lives in six-bedroom Edwardian house, which features a huge tower in the middle of the property.

After purchasing the pad in 2011, Holly and husband Dan Baldwin later added a flag and flagpole.

Most recently, the couple displayed an NHS flag as a symbol of their appreciation.

According to The Sun, Holly wanted to show her support after interviewing NHS staff and people who have been impacted during the pandemic.

Holly with her husband Daniel Baldwin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, back in 2017, it was claimed Holly and Dan angered locals after installing the huge flagpole above their £3 million property.

At the time, the pair were accused of “lowering the tone” in the neighbourhood.

A neighbour told The Mirror: “We don’t hang the Union Jack or St George flag outside our properties, so why should she?

“It’s in one of the most desirable streets, we’re either Conservatives or Liberal Democrats in this area ­traditionally, not BNP.”

The presenter moved into the property in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Holly and Dan have made a series of changes to their home.

The couple built a new “super basement” in 2016, while an extension and swimming pool was added in 2013.

Holly ’embroiled in legal battle’

In other news, Holly is reportedly facing a £10million legal battle with her former agents YMU.

According to reports, the star has hired in top lawyers to help her hold on to her money.

The presenter has supported the NHS throughout the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

The Sun reports that the battle centres on sunset provisions by which agents collect commission from a celebrity who has left them.

A source told the publication: “This is a sad finale to what was once a hugely successful partnership. But YMU seem unhappy she’s set up on her own and feel entitled to maximise a sunset provision to claim commission on the renewal of contracts.

“This means, if she signed a new three-year deal with ITV worth £10million, say, they’d be entitled to around £1.5million of it.”

The agents also represent Phillip Schofield, Amanda Holden and Ant and Dec.