Holly Willoughby has been given some good news amid reports of a new “seven-figure deal” following the queue-gate scandal.

The This Morning presenter has reportedly been backed by Marks & Spencer despite the widespread backlash.

The news comes as it is reported that her co-host Phillip Schofield has been dropped as the face of We Buy Any Car.

Holly Willoughby has been reportedly given a huge boost with a new deal (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby news: Star given huge M&S boost

M&S is said to have extended its seven-figure contract with Holly – despite accusations that she jumped the queue to see the Queen’s lying-in-state alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

According to the Mail Holly, 41, will continue as an ambassador for the brand for another two years after the deal was signed.

Holly has their full support.

An M&S spokesperson said: “We have extended our contract with Holly, and we will continue to work with her.”

A source close to Holly claimed: “Holly has been amazing for Marks & Spencer and has their full support.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Holly for comment.

Phillip Schofield has reportedly been dropped from We Buy Any Car (Credit: YouTube)

Blow for co-star Phil

However, while it’s good news for Holly, it’s been reported that the same can’t be said for Phil.

His deal with We Buy Any Car, allegedly worth more than £1 million, has reportedly come to an end this year.

It’s claimed We Buy Any Car – who Phil has worked with for five years – feels the presenter “isn’t the right fit for the future”.

According to The Sun, the company is shooting a new ad campaign without Phil next week.

A source claimed: “It’s a massive deal, worth seven figures, but next week they’re shooting a new campaign and Phil’s not involved in it.

“There’s clearly a feeling within the company that he’s just not the right fit for the future and his contract will be allowed to expire.”

We Buy Any Car has reportedly said that the decision to part ways with Phil wasn’t connected to the queuing scandal.

Instead, a rep insisted that it was agreed earlier this year that the campaign would come to an end.

Holly and Phil issue queue-jumping denials

The presenting duo deny accusations of queue-jumping at the lying in state.

They issued a statement on This Morning following the incident, insisting they didn’t take anyone’s place.

Holly said: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges.”

Holly said that in contrast, those paying their respects were able to walk along the carpet and take a brief pause at the coffin.

She added: “None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue.

“We of course respected those rules. However we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

A petition calling for the pair to be axed from the show has reached 75k.

Meanwhile, ITV bosses have insisted the pair are going nowhere.

