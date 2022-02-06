Holly Willoughby fans on Instagram have expressed concerns about her new bedding project.

This Morning star Holly, 40, has linked up with retailer Dunelm for the soft furnishings and homeware range.

But while some of Holly‘s followers were delighted to see her endorse more products, others weren’t sure about the prices.

Holly Willoughby has been on a leave of absence from This Morning but still has other projects going on (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Holly Willoughby said about her new bedding project?

Clearly marking her latest Instagram post this afternoon (Sunday February 6) as an advert, Holly was thrilled to share her homeware project.

Alongside a short promotional clip, she wrote: “Very excited to announce the launch of my latest homeware range with @Dunelmuk.

Read more: Phillip Schofield pulls out of This Morning tomorrow due to Covid

“And guess what – the range now includes wallpaper and curtains!

“I’ve really enjoyed working on this and hope you love the new designs as much as I do!”

Indeed, she indicated in the clip she really, really adores the range.

Trying to choose my favourite thing about the collection is not easy.

She claimed: “Trying to choose my favourite thing about the collection is not easy.

“It is literally like trying to choose between two of my children.”

Holly likened picking out her favourite item to choosing her favourite child (Credit: Dunelm Facebook)

How followers reacted

Within hours, Holly’s post was viewed nearly 200,000 times.

Among those to give her Dunelm range the thumbs up were football host Jake Humphrey and regular This Morning guest Vanessa Feltz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Referring to another of Holly’s endorsements, Jake joked: “I’m in. However, Only if everything is moon shaped!”

And an enthusiastic Vanessa chirped: “Love love love adore.”

A fan added: “What a beautiful collection best of luck.”

Another gushed: “The bedding is gorgeous!!!”

However, other commenters seemed to have reservations.

Noting one item’s price, one person remarked: “It’s lovely but £40 for a single set of bedding obviously it’s not for everyone.”

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby leads tributes as colleague leaves show

“Love your range @hollywilloughby but it’s expensive,” added someone else who included a shrugging emoji with their comment.

Meanwhile, on Dunelm’s Facebook page, one user reacted to a longer clip involving Holly: “Her bed linen is beautiful but expensive.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.