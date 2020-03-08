Holly Willoughby melts hearts with 'inspirational' picture of daughter Belle

Television star Holly Willoughby has shared a rare snap of her daughter, Belle, 8, on Instagram to celebrate International Women's Day.

The This Morning presenter, 39, posted a picture of Belle watching a beautiful sunset beachside to her some 6.4 million followers.

Read more: Holly Willoughby 'brightens up day' of viewers with cheerful outfit

Holly chooses to keep all three of her children's faces from public view, and this picture shows Belle looking away from the camera.

Encouraging her daughter to be brave and bold in this world, she also gushed over how 'inspiring' she already found her.

Holly with her husband Dan Baldwin (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

She captioned the photo with: "Take those dreams little Belle and know things are changing... An equal world is a more enabled world... It’s all in your grasp...

An equal world is a more enabled world

"I am inspired by the girl I watch grow everyday and am honoured to guide you and support you as you become the amazing woman I know you will be... #internationalwomensday #iwd2020 #eachforequal #women".

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares intimate snap as she promotes bedding range

Many of Holly's fans praised her wise words in the comments and several said they believe her to be a fantastic mother and influence on her young children.

One wrote: "She's already had the best start Mummy your guidance love and wisdom, she's a lucky little girl."

Another enthused: "Beautiful words for a beautiful and inspirational woman Holly. Your daughter will most definitely be a force to reckon with as she grows. Well done to you."

A third praised: "Absolutely love your message Holly! As a mum and teacher to teenagers I couldn’t have said it better. I also have a 9 year old Ella who teaches me everyday."

Read more: Holly Willoughby uses Instagram to find daughter's beloved toy

And a fourth posted: "That's cute, guide our future women."

Holly shares Belle with her husband Dan Baldwin. They also shares sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five, together.

She married production company owner Dan in 2007 and the family reside in south London.

Holly with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Typically keeping her family life fairly private, she has spoken about the trials and tribulations of motherhood on just a few occasions.

Earlier this year she spoke to Closer magazine about the fear of mum-shaming and the "mummy brigade".

She told the mag: "I don’t think women can win. Working mums and stay-at-home mums get a tough time.

"You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. You just have to do what’s right for you and not listen to what the mummy brigade say."

What do you think of Holly's tribute to her daughter? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyUK.