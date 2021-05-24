Holly Willoughby fans were left stunned over a picture of her beautiful mum Linda on Instagram.
The 40-year-old This Morning host is celebrating her beloved mum’s birthday today (May 24).
And it appears the pair have strikingly similar looks!
What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?
Taking to social media today, Holly shared a brief clip of her mum blowing out candles on a dessert.
The family appeared to be out for dinner in a restaurant, as Linda was treated to a chocolate slice.
Holly captioned the photo: “Happy birthday beautiful mamma… love you.”
Meanwhile, the star’s older sister Kelly also posted a birthday tribute of her own.
She shared a shot alongside Linda, writing: “Happy 73rd birthday to the love of all our lives…
“My wonderful age defying mumma… Lynn.”
And it didn’t take long for fans to comment their well wishes.
One said: “Gosh she looks sensational. As always. Happy birthday gorgeous Lynn.”
Another added: “She is so beautiful. Seventy what??? She looks so much younger.”
A third wrote: “Gosh hope I look that good at 73!!”
Wow your mum looks incredible – you all look similar!
Furthermore, others pointed out the resemblance between Holly and her mum.
One shared: “Can see where you get your looks.”
A second commented: “Beautiful photo! 73??? Wow your mum looks incredible – you all look similar.”
In addition, a third added: “Ah you look so much like your mum. Enjoy the birthday celebrations.”
Holly’s tribute to sister Kelly
Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Holly shared a touching birthday tribute to Kelly.
Earlier this month, the presenter shared a picture of herself and her big sister to honour her special day.
In the snap – taken before social distancing was a thing – the girls were grinning while enjoying a cocktail together.
Furthermore, the mum-of-three also described Kelly as her “wing woman” in the gushing caption.
Holly added: “I love you @ladywilloughby be lost without you. Let’s see what this year brings shall we. This is an old picture taken before social distancing FYI.”
The presenter has shared a string of family photos in recent weeks, including one of daughter Belle last Wednesday (May 19).
