Holly Willoughby fans were left stunned over a picture of her beautiful mum Linda on Instagram.

The 40-year-old This Morning host is celebrating her beloved mum’s birthday today (May 24).

And it appears the pair have strikingly similar looks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Taking to social media today, Holly shared a brief clip of her mum blowing out candles on a dessert.

The family appeared to be out for dinner in a restaurant, as Linda was treated to a chocolate slice.

Holly captioned the photo: “Happy birthday beautiful mamma… love you.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby news: Fern Britton backs This Morning star over ‘money row’

Meanwhile, the star’s older sister Kelly also posted a birthday tribute of her own.

She shared a shot alongside Linda, writing: “Happy 73rd birthday to the love of all our lives…

“My wonderful age defying mumma… Lynn.”

Holly Willoughby left fans gushing over her beautiful mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it didn’t take long for fans to comment their well wishes.

One said: “Gosh she looks sensational. As always. Happy birthday gorgeous Lynn.”

Another added: “She is so beautiful. Seventy what??? She looks so much younger.”

A third wrote: “Gosh hope I look that good at 73!!”

Wow your mum looks incredible – you all look similar!

Furthermore, others pointed out the resemblance between Holly and her mum.

One shared: “Can see where you get your looks.”

A second commented: “Beautiful photo! 73??? Wow your mum looks incredible – you all look similar.”

In addition, a third added: “Ah you look so much like your mum. Enjoy the birthday celebrations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ladywilloughby

Holly’s tribute to sister Kelly

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Holly shared a touching birthday tribute to Kelly.

Earlier this month, the presenter shared a picture of herself and her big sister to honour her special day.

In the snap – taken before social distancing was a thing – the girls were grinning while enjoying a cocktail together.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares Instagram photo of daughter Belle as she takes style inspiration from mum

Furthermore, the mum-of-three also described Kelly as her “wing woman” in the gushing caption.

Holly added: “I love you @ladywilloughby be lost without you. Let’s see what this year brings shall we. This is an old picture taken before social distancing FYI.”

The presenter has shared a string of family photos in recent weeks, including one of daughter Belle last Wednesday (May 19).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.