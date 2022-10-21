Holly Willoughby causes furore on Instagram as fans convinced she’s removed her wedding ring

Holly Willoughby has left some Instagram fans confused after they were convinced she had removed her wedding ring.

The This Morning presenter posted a clip to the social media site on Thursday showing off her new nails.

In the video, Holly is seen showing a close-up of her Halloween-themed nails with PattyCake’s Hocus Pocus’ I Put a Spell on You playing over the top.

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

She captioned the post with nails and witch emojis.

However, the video sparked a debate in the comments as some of Holly’s followers thought she had taken her ring off.

Holly is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin and the happy couple have three children together.

One person commented: “Wedding ring missing???”

Another wrote: “Third finger left hand, vacant?”

Holly is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, others pointed out that the video could be flipped and Holly is actually showing her right hand.

One insisted: “Jesus! It doesn’t need to be worn 24/7. Calm down!”

Another said: “Probably her right hand though… Taken with the front facing camera, so appears reversed.”

A third added: “I take my rings off getting my nails done, just on the off chance they get damaged! But who knows.”

Meanwhile, others shared their opinions on Holly’s choice of design for her nails.

Holly’s fans insisted the camera may be flipped or she’s just taken off her ring to get her nails done (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “They look great Holly.”

Another gushed: “Lovely video. Lovely looking nails.”

Probably her right hand though… Taken with the front facing camera, so appears reversed.

However, one added: “Sorry it to me they look like you’ve been digging the garden.”

Another commented: “Unfortunately they look like you need to clean your nails.”

Holly has been off This Morning this week as she and co-host Phillip Schofield took a break for half-term.

Dermot and Alison have been hosting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

When are Holly and Phillip back on This Morning?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have taken over hosting duties this week instead.

However, Holly and Phil will be back on Monday (October 24).

The daytime programme recently won an NTA at the awards ceremony last week.

However, as Holly and Phil went up on stage with other members of the This Morning team to receive the award, reports claim they were ‘booed’.

It comes after they were accused of ‘jumping’ the queue at the Queen‘s lying-in-state last month – something they and ITV have denied.

This Morning won an NTA last week (Credit: ITV)

Despite the criticism at the NTAs, many fans of the show supported and defended Holly and Phil.

One said on Twitter at the time: “Like honestly there’s so many more important things going on in the world than to obsess over Phil and Holly now.”

Another wrote: “Well anyone who booed @hollywills and @Schofe at the @OfficialNTAs last night should feel ashamed.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

