Holly Willoughby shares gushing tribute on Instagram for family occasion amid Phillip Schofield ‘fallout’ claims

Holly Willoughby has shared a post on Instagram amid her reported ‘fallout’ with long-term friend and co-host Phillip Schofield.

Mum-of-three Holly shared a gorgeous snap of her and her sister Kelly, to mark her sibling’s birthday.

Posting the photo of the pair together, Holly wore her blonde tresses up with loose face-framing curls. She wore a pink one-shoulder dress, while Kelly opted for a black dress and bright red lip.

Tagging her sister in, Holly wrote: “It’s this beautiful human’s birthday… have the greatest day today and always… I love you so much @ladywilloughby…”

Kelly replied: “Ahhhhhh. Side by side always. Love you.”

Friends and fans commented on the photo, complimenting the sisters. Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: “Happiest of birthdays Kel… such a beautiful day for a birthday.” Presenter Jake Humphrey and TV chef Marcus Bean wished Kelly a happy birthday too.

But although Holly is all smiles for the special occasion, things aren’t all plain sailing at the moment. The presenter, 42, is embroiled in a reported ‘fallout’ with This Morning co-host and friend Phillip.

Phil and Holly have presented This Morning together since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

The pair’s friendship has allegedly become strained recently, with sources claiming they barely speak off camera anymore. Last month, Phil was briefly absent from This Morning while his brother was involved in a sexual abuse court case. Phil’s brother, Timothy, was then convicted of child sex offences in April.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘rift’?

According to reports, “things have been difficult” for Phil and Holly, with sources claiming they aren’t “as close as they once were”. A recent report also suggested that Holly isn’t sure about her future on This Morning. It was claimed that the pair rejected ‘peace talks’, with a source telling The Sun: “Holly just wants Phil gone.”

Phil and Holly are reportedly not on good terms (Credit: Splash News)

But an ITV spokesperson refuted the claims, saying: “This is categorically untrue.” And last week (May 11), Phil also disputed the claims, saying the two are still “the best of friends”.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

ED! contacted reps for Holly and Phil for comment on the fallout claims.

