Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable new Instagram photo of son Chester on his seventh birthday.

The 40-year-old presenter shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin, with Chester being their youngest.

Marking his special day yesterday (September 29), Holly posted a sweet snap of her son playing on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby marks Chester’s birthday on Instagram

The shot showed Chester wearing a baseball cap, as he drew out a heart in the sand.

Alongside the photo, Holly penned: “Happy birthday beautiful boy…

“We love you Chester #lucky7.”

We love you Chester

It didn’t take long for Holly’s celebrity pals to comment on the snap.

Christine Lampard said: “Happy Birthday gorgeous xxxxxx.”

Abbey Clancy shared: “Happy birthday gorgeous little Chester.”

Holly Willoughby shared an adorable shot of son Chester on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Kate Thornton wrote: “Happy birthday little man.”

Nicole Appleton commented: “Happy birthday lovely Chester.”

Meanwhile, the presenter also gave a sweet shout out to her son on This Morning.

Read more: Holly Willoughby gives ‘wedding vibes’ with angelic outfit on This Morning

During yesterday’s show, Holly said: “Happy birthday Chester, it’s his birthday today.”

Holly is also a proud mum to son Harry, 11, and daughter Belle, nine.

Chester’s birthday comes days after the mum-of-three delighted fans with a recent outfit.

Holly looked ‘angelic’ on a recent episode of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly leaves fans gushing on This Morning

The outfit – she wore on Tuesday’s show – consisted of a white knitted top and a longline pleated skirt.

Fans loved the look and took to Instagram to comment.

Showing off the outfit on social media, Holly said: “Morning Tuesday… today we celebrate everything that is James Bond.

“See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle. Skirt by @reserved knitwear by @purecollection.”

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby called out by viewers after remark about wanting to hug Phillip Schofield

One follower commented on the post: “Morning beautiful… getting wedding vibes! You look gorgeous and THAT dress divine.”

Furthermore, a second gushed: “An angel.”

Holly is set to host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield today (September 30).

The show marks her last before the weekend, as Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take over.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.