Holly Willoughby shared a rare snap of her son, Harry, on Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, May 11).

The photo was posted to mark her eldest’s 13th birthday today.

Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son on Instagram

Holly, 41, took to Instagram earlier today to mark a very special occasion.

Her eldest child, Harry, turns 13 today – and Holly was keen for her followers to know.

The star of This Morning uploaded a picture of Harry, with his back to the camera, relaxing on a boat out at sea.

The youngster is looking out to sea on what looks to be a family holiday.

“My boy.. Harry… 13 today…,” Holly captioned the post.

“Our love for you is the greatest love imaginable…Happy Birthday… welcome to your teens,” she added.

Holly’s followers wished Harry a happy birthday too (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s Instagram followers react

Plenty of Holly’s followers headed to the comment section to wish her eldest a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Harry!” ex-football legend Frank Lampard wrote.

“Happy Birthday H!!!!!!!!!!! Well done Cockle,” the Chase star Bradley Walsh commented.

Holly’s co-star Phillip Schofield got in on the action too, wishing Harry a happy birthday.

“Gorgeous pic! Happy Birthday Harry!” another of her followers said.

“Happy birthday Harry!! May your teenage years be the best years of your life,” another said.

Holly and Freddie ended the second episode of The Games soaking wet! (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s splashing Boomerang

This isn’t the first post Holly has uploaded to her Instagram over the last day or so.

Last night, following the end of episode two of The Games, the star uploaded a hilarious Boomerang of herself and Freddie Flintoff for her 7.7 million followers to see.

In the Boomerang, Holly and her c0-star are seen jumping in a swimming pool – fully clothed!

“And that’s a wrap on tonight’s episode of @thegamestv … always a pleasure @aflintoff11,” she captioned the snap.

Many were loving the star’s post, however, some were horrified that she was jumping into a pool with such nice clothes on!

“Noooo….the jacket will be ruined! Feel free to send my way!!” one of her followers commented.

“How could you in that suit,” another asked.

