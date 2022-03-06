Holly Willoughby ‘completely floored’ by response to her Ukraine gesture

Holly Willoughby has been praised by Instagram fans after she revealed efforts to support Ukraine.

Presenter Holly shared with followers last night (Saturday March 5) how Wylde Moon has contributed to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

She admitted she was “completely floored” by the response Wylde Moon received – and fans were quick to show their appreciation.

Holly Willoughby fans are grateful for the support to Ukraine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby on Instagram: What is the gesture to Ukraine?

This Morning star Holly, 41, re-shared a post from the Wylde Moon Insta account on Saturday evening.

The post detailed how for 12 hours the boutique brand donated 100% of every order to the charity’s fundraising efforts.

The campaign lasted from midday on Friday (March 4) until midnight.

Holly took the opportunity to thank all those who contributed, adding blue and yellow heart emojis to her Instagram post caption.

What did Holly say?

Holly, who appeared on The One Show on Friday evening to speak about upcoming series Freeze the Fear, wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you… this happened yesterday.

“I have been completely floored by your generosity and desire to help.

“Thank you so, so much.”

The One Show viewers got a glimpse of Holly in Freeze the Fear last Friday (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted

Holly’s followers were blown away by the offer, with over two hundred expressions of gratitude and admiration on her posts.

Furthermore, over ten thousand users registered their approval by giving the post on Insta a Like.

A similar post on Holly’s Twitter account also attracted hundreds of Likes.

Alison Hammond was among those impressed, indicated by her posting five red heart emojis in the Insta comments section.

Scores also hailed the “amazing” gesture.

“You truly are amazing,” wrote one fan, also adding blue and yellow heart emojis to their remark.

Another said: “This is so incredibly generous of you.”

And a third agreed: “What a fabulous idea, thank you.”

Others noted how they were glad to be able to contribute in such a manner.

“Ordered some earrings yesterday. Such a kind thing to do and I’m so pleased I could help in this little way,” wrote one fan.

And another added: “It was such a generous thing to do. We’ll get an amazing candle but we’ve also helped the Ukraine.”

Holly previously shared her concerns with social media followers about how to keep her kids updated on the Russian invasion.

She pondered in a February 25 upload showing tanks: “How do I explain this to my children?

“I was asked questions last night I didn’t have the answers for.”

