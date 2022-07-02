Holly Willoughby smiles at ITV Palooza
Holly Willoughby stuns in blue summer dress as she misses event with ‘ITV family’

Holly is being forced to miss Pride this year

Holly Willoughby looks stunning in a blue summer dress on Instagram today – as she reveals she’s missing ITV’s London Pride float.

The This Morning presenter revealed she has been forced to miss the big event because it falls on the same day as her dad’s 70th birthday party.

She posted a selfie showing her in the sunshine with her dog Bailey.

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

She wrote next to the picture: “The sun is shining down on @pride London today.

“If you are going, have the best time. Wish I was with my @itv family today at the parade but it’s my dads 70th birthday celebration this weekend.

“Enjoy! #pride #lgbtq.”

One fan commented: “How beautiful is this photo.”

Another gushed: “Happy birthday to your dad, looking beautiful in the sunshine Holly.”

A third said: “Wow beautiful Holly.”

Holly recently hit the headlines after reportedly facing the wrath of her neighbours.

The presenter and husband Dan Baldwin have reportedly been granted planning permission to go ahead with an extension at their south-west London home.

The application, first submitted in 2021, will allegedly see work on a first-floor extension follow soon.

Phillip Schofield at Pride with Alison Hammond and Lorraine Kelly
Phillip Schofield at Pride with Alison Hammond and Lorraine Kelly (Credit: Instagram)

ITV Pride event

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Holly’s ITV co-stars enjoyed Pride in London.

Her best pal Phillip Schofield shared photos with Alison Hammond, Judi Love, Charlene White and Linda Robson.

In a photo with Alison, Phil said: “A day with the legend that is Alison Hammond.”

Meanwhile, in a group photo showing ITV stars and crew, Phil said: “Happy Pride Day gorgeous team.”

Gok Wan also joined the celebrations as well as Lorraine Kelly.

