Holly Willoughby celebrates big career news following Phillip Schofield’s downfall

Star of This Morning Holly Willoughby is celebrating some big career news on Instagram following the downfall of her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Phil both presented This Morning together for nearly 15 years. However, their working relationship came to an end after Phillip left ITV altogether following his affair with a much younger employee.

Despite his downfall, it appears Holly’s career is still going swimmingly well, and her latest Instagram upload proves that.

Holly presented This Morning with Phillip for nearly 15 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

Outside of her busy television career, Holly also has her own lifestyle brand named Wylde Moon.

Launched two years ago, the 42-year-old took to Instagram yesterday (September 20) to celebrate the news with her followers by posting a video clip of herself blowing out two of the brand’s own candles. Dazzling in a sparkly dress, Holly looked radiant.

I love sharing with you all those things that make my heart sing.

“To everyone who has been on the @wyldemoon journey with us for the last 2 years… thank you!” she wrote in her caption. “I love sharing with you all those things that make my heart sing… from day 1 it’s been a space that felt important to me and over the last 2 years that feeling continues to grow.”

Holly continued: “But the best bit is the connections and interactions with you fellow wylde ones… that is so unbelievably special… love you to the moon and back! Happy 2nd birthday.”

Wylde Moon’s anniversary gets a mixed reaction

It seems Wylde Moon’s two-year anniversary was met with a mixed reaction as fans in the comments section had different feelings about the brand.

“Rather buy a Yankee or Home Bargains candle,” one user wrote.

“Overpriced,” another person shared.

Holly’s brand Wylde Moon gets a mixed reaction (Credit: YouTube)

That said, there are many people who love what Wylde Moon has to offer. One user said: “The candle quality is excellent/the smell gorgeous/worth the investment-love the diffuser too x.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday Wylde Moon I absolutely love the perfume its my favourite.”

