Holly Willoughby has blown away her Instagram fans with a stunning selfie showing her “natural beauty”.

Telly fave Holly, 41, showed off her bare-faced complexion in the shot, uploaded to social media today (May 14).

The upload was shared hours after the This Morning star hosted the final episode of The Games on ITV.

Holly Willoughby fans praised her latest ‘gorgeous’ Instagram snap (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Holly Willoughby reveals fresh look to Instagram fans

The pic popped up on the Instagram page for Wylde Moon, the fashion and beauty website founded by Holly.

It showed her without a scrap of makeup on her face, having recently dampened her hair.

Looking straight into the camera lens for the selfie, Holly swept back some of her blonde locks with her left hand.

She also held a towel in the same hand, suggesting she may have just stepped out of the shower or had her head over a sink.

As well as her damp tresses, Holly also showed off her bare shoulders in the frame.

How Instagram fans reacted

Holly’s sunny demeanour reflected a quote from poet Gemma Troy, which she included in the post’s caption.

She wrote: “Whatever makes you feel the sun from the inside out chase that.”

Just gorgeous inside and out.

Among the numerous appreciative comments praising her for being “gorgeous” and “beautiful”, many followers wished Holly a ‘happy Saturday’.

Some commenters picked up on her caption and adapted that for their enthusiastic responses.

Holly Willoughby has hosted the The Games all week (Credit: ITV)

“Just gorgeous inside and out,” one wrote.

Another cooed: “Perfect girl, you shine inside and out.”

Other admirers took the time to remark over her stunning appearance.

“Natural beauty,” gushed one fan.

And another echoed: “Natural beauty, such a good role model for women and young girls.”

