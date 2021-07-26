Dan Baldwin, the husband of Holly Willoughby, has reportedly claimed up to £10,000 in furlough cash.

The 46-year-old producer runs television company Hungry Bear Media, which is valued at £2million.

But according to a recent publication, Dan got the taxpayers’ money in December last year.

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin are both successful (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Companies House accounts show Dan’s business was one of the many to claim furlough during the pandemic, the Daily Star reports.

Despite his huge net worth, the TV producer is entitled to the Government’s scheme.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s husband?

Holly, 40, married her television producer husband Dan in August 2007.

They first met in 2004 when she rejoined CITV to present Ministry of Mayhem, where Dan worked as a show producer.

The couple are believed to have a combined worth of around £13million.

Dan is also a director of Holly’s company Roxy Media Ltd (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Dan is also a director at Holly’s company Roxy Media Ltd.

When it comes to family life, the couple have welcomed three children Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and six-year-old Chester.

Speaking of their marriage, Holly previously said: “I always say to Dan we’re very lucky – we’ve got each other, family, a lovely home.

“He’s got his own production company, which is hugely successful… We’re very lucky, that’s for sure.”

Furthermore, the presenter has often spoken about the strength of their relationship.

She added: “We’re very honest with each other, we listen to each other. I love him and he loves me.”

Holly and Dan share three young children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Holly been up to?

Meanwhile, last week, Holly appeared on The One Show to discuss her new BBC One show, Take Off.

The star hosts the show alongside long-time pal Bradley Walsh.

The series sees contestants battle it out for a trip of a lifetime, presumably to be taken post-pandemic.

During the appearance, Phillip Schofield surprised Holly as he joked over her new co-host.

In a video, he said: “Wow, that happened quickly. Break up for the summer and the next thing I know… is you’re with another man. I’m obviously devastated, but I want the dog and the CD collection!”

Holly then responded: “That’s amazing! Do you know what, I’d love to say I’ve traded him in for a younger model… but that’s not the case with Bradley Walsh.”

