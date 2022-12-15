Holly Willoughby enjoys ‘£4k-a-week’ holiday as followers all say same thing

Holly Willoughby has divided her followers on Instagram with her latest post.

The This Morning star took to social media to reveal that she has been holidaying in the French Alps.

In a post of herself and one of her kids in the snow, Holly was quick to tag the resort she had been blessed enough to stay at.

Holly Willoughby has been on holiday this month (Credit: Splashnews)

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby heads off on ski holiday

Holly wrote: “Back after a dreamy escape to the snow for skiing. The beautiful #chaletgriffonner was our home for the last few days.

“Thank you @hunterchalets for looking after us… so special, memories to cherish for life.

“Special mention to Ella, Flora, and Daisy for being kind and brilliant and Craig… holy moly that man can cook!!!” she added.

Some fans loved getting an insight into Holly‘s holiday – in particular her rather snazzy outfit.

One replied: “What an amazing ski suit,” with another adding: “NEED that ski suit!”

“You look gorgeous,” another declared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Cost called into question

However, others were quick to do some detective work to find out just how pricey her trip was.

And after seeing the alleged price tag, some fans weren’t happy with Holly flaunting her getaway.

One wrote: “Must be nice to be rich….”

“Oh to be that rich,” side-eyed another follower.

While another congratulated the star, saying: “These chalets are stunning at £4,000 plus a week, chef included!”

Prices for the chalets start from £3,000 and go all the way up to an eye-watering £15,000 a week.

The description on the website describes just how much luxury visitors can expect, saying: “A fully catered stay includes a private chef who will prepare breakfast, afternoon tea, pre-dinner canapes, and a four-course dinner five days a week.

“The chalet also has welcoming hosts and a 24-hour resort driver service. Complimentary Champagne, wine, spirits, beers, and soft drinks are also included.”

Holly will return to This Morning on Christmas Day (Credit: Splashnews)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby on parenting ‘challenges’

Meanwhile, Holly will soon return to ITV screens when she hosts This Morning on Christmas Day.

She recently opened up about her family life and revealed her “little humans” are growing up fast.

“Looking ahead to next year, as I’m sure any parent would say that every year brings new challenges,” confessed Holly.

“But the flip side of that is that you’re watching these little humans grow and develop and become fully formed people.

“So I think I’m just looking forward to what’s next to come with them and seeing who they are turning out to be.”

She continued by going on to talk about her eldest son, saying: “My oldest is 13 now and the relationship changes hugely.

“You know, they sit at the table with you and you’re talking about things that aren’t just about what they got up to at school that day, it’s about how they view and see the world and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m enjoying this phase and seeing all those things that you put in place throughout their early childhood years, suddenly blooming.”

Holly added: “I can’t wait for more of that and just being a bit of a spectator with a helping hand!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. This Morning will air on Christmas Day from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Holly Willoughby backs Princess of Wales as she hits out at Meghan Markle

So what do you think of Holly’s latest holiday? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.