Holly Willoughby has revealed she is heartbroken after being forced to spend her first Christmas without her family.

The This Morning star, 39, is among the millions of Brits whose festive plans have been affected as a result of the new tier restrictions.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (December 20), Holly’s older sister Kelly revealed the upcoming festive period will be the first time the siblings will be apart.

Alongside a shot of the two together, Kelly penned: “So sad I can’t be with my @hollywilloughby for the first time in 40 years.

“Thinking of everyone who can’t be with their favourite people this Christmas.

It’s beyond heartbreaking

“It’s beyond heartbreaking. Do something now to try and keep your head straight.

“I can’t knit for toffee but giving it a bloody go….oh and have cracked open the Christmas booze…and on second tub of chocs.”

Holly Willoughby is ‘heartbroken’ over celebrating Christmas without her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Holly Willoughby say?

The touching post didn’t go unnoticed by Holly, who commented a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, fans were on hand to offer their support.

One wrote: “Such a challenging year. Stay safe and enjoy the booze and chocs.”

Another added: “It’s awful but will be ok eventually. Happy Christmas both.”

Holly will be spending Christmas without her sister Kelly (Credit: ITV)

While Holly may not be able to see her sister on Christmas, she will be spending the day with her husband Dan Baldwin and their kids.

The married pair share children Harry, aged 11, Belle, aged nine, and Chester, six.

How much does Holly earn?

The Christmas announcement comes weeks after it was revealed Holly reportedly earns “£30,000 a week”.

According to The Sun, the much-loved TV star is the “richest female star” in the UK thanks to her impressive salary.

The presenter and her husband Dan will spend Christmas together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The newspaper reports that Holly’s company, Roxy Media Ltd, shows that she has earned £1.5million in 2019 and 2020.

A source told the paper: “It’s no more than Holly deserves, the nation loves her. She’s not changed since day one, and unlike some people in showbiz, Holly’s got her feet firmly on the ground.

“But this is just the start, she’d love to branch out and have her own TV chat show or do front more serious documentary roles. Holly can do just about anything she puts her mind to.”

Holly’s success isn’t just down to just her TV work, as she also has lucrative sponsorship deals with Marks & Spencer, Garnier and Dunelm.

