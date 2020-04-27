Fans convinced Holly Willoughby looks like Ruth Langsford in throwback photo

Fans are convinced Holly Willoughby looks just like Ruth Langsford in a throwback photo.

The picture posted by Stephen Mulhern shows Holly was once the spitting image of her This Morning co-star, according to fans.

In the snap from her and Stephen's Ministry of Mayhem days, she sports choppy layers and a fringe much like Ruth's trademark look.

Fans were quick to point out how similar Holly looks to Eamonn Holmes' wife in the picture.

What did fans say?

One commented: "More shocked that Holly looks like a young Ruth Langsford, never seen this likeness before."

Another follower wrote: "Omg it looks like Ruth not Holly! Don't you think?"

"I thought that was Ruth," a third added.

Holly's shade of blonde has got lighter and lighter as the years have gone by.

Holly looked just like Ruth Langsford, pictured here with husband Eamonn Holmes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly, who is an ambassador for Garnier, recently posted a video to Instagram showing fans how she keeps her roots in check.

How does Holly dye her hair at home?

During the step-by-step guide, Holly revealed that she uses Garnier Nutrise and her shade is called Baby Blonde.

She also shared that she dyes her own hair "nine times out of ten".

In her caption she wrote: "I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown.

"I thought it’s a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others...

"Do I really use @garnieruk to tint my own hair and if so how do I do it?

"Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time.

"Always do a patch test and follow the instructions."

