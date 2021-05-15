Holly Willoughby has marked her sister Kelly’s birthday with a sweet online tribute.

The This Morning star, 40, took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and Kelly to honour her special day.

In the snap – taken before social distancing was a thing – the girls are grinning while enjoying a cocktail together.

Both are wearing red lipstick and, despite the different hair colours, are clearly related.

Holly has been quick to point out that the picture was taken before social distancing measures were put in place.

The mum-of-three has also described Kelly as her “wing woman” in the gushing caption.

What did Holly Willoughby says about her sister?

Holly wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautifully brilliant wing woman…

“I love you @ladywilloughby be lost without you. Let’s see what this year brings shall we…”

Holly finished her post: “This is an old picture taken before social distancing FYI.”

Fans have been quick to comment on the pretty picture, with many remarking on Holly and Kelly’s similarities.

Holly and Kelly have written books together (Credit: YouTube/ Holly Willoughby)

One wrote: “A dark haired version of you @hollywilloughby… Seeing Double!” Another added: “Twins!”

A third said: “Don’t you look alike?!”

Some fans also expressed their sadness at Holly having to clarify when the picture was taken.

Currently, people who are not from the same household are urged to keep their distance due to coronavirus restrictions.

But from Monday May 17, 2021, relatives and friends will finally be allowed to hug again.

One fan told Holly: “Don’t worry @hollywilloughby a couple more days and you won’t have to explain yourself.”

Another said: “Oh happy birthday! Hope you two get some time together soon!”

Holly divided her fanbase this week (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Holly divides fans

Meanwhile, Holly left fans divided this week as she travelled to the This Morning studios.

The telly star snapped a picture of herself in the car while looking through her script.

But some fans took huge issue with the fact she had her feet up on the seat while wearing shoes.

One wrote: “Holly, I do love you, but please take your feet off the seat. I used to tell my children off for that.”

Another added: “I love you Holly, but please don’t put the shoes on the seat, they are so cream and very clean. It’s very rude indeed.”

But others were quick to defend the star, with one replying: “There’s barely a tip of a heel on the seat, calm down!”

Holly did not respond to the comments.

