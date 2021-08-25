Holly Willoughby has set tongues wagging amongst her Instagram followers after teasing them with a post.

The This Morning host has hinted at some big developments in her life with her latest upload.

Holly, 40, took to her social media page to tease her fans with the promise of a very special announcement.

The popular star uploaded an image of a quote hinting big changes are coming in her life.

It read: “Have you ever found yourself in that moment where you just wonder – what’s next? Maybe that moment, for you, is right now.”

She then captioned the post with the teasing tagline: “Something exciting is coming… tomorrow 1 pm…”

Fans following her Instagram page were instantly intrigued by her mysterious upload.

One posted: “So excited!!! Whatever it is we’ll be there to support you.”

Another chimed in: “Is it a book signing announcement or another show? Whatever it is I am super excited!!”

One eagle-eyed fan thought they’ve cracked it as they wrote: “Penguin logo… I’m guessing it’s a book announcement.”

Another agreed: “I’m guessing a book cover?????”

Holly has teased an exciting announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Exactly what Holly will be announcing remains to be seen, but we will certainly be waiting with bated breath to find out.

She has been enjoying an extended break from her hosting duties on This Morning over summer.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield will however be returning to our screens on Monday September 6th at 10am.

Holly nominated for Best Presenter at the NTAs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile she’s hopeful of bagging herself the award for Best Television Presenter at the upcoming National Television Awards.

She will go up against fellow This Morning host Alison Hammond and award-winning veterans Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for the prize.

The pair have won every year for the past 20 years, leaving slim chance for them being knocked from the top spot.

