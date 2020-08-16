Holly Willoughby has reportedly had to cut her seven-week holiday short due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 39-year-old TV presenter and her family apparently flew to the luxury resort of Quinta do Lago in Portugal in July for a summer holiday.

However, due to quarantining regulations, Holly has had to reduce the holiday to five weeks so that she can isolate for two weeks before returning to work on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has had to cut her seven-week holiday short due to COVID-19 restrictions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with sexy underwater selfie during This Morning break

A source told MailOnline: “Holly accepts that she has to go into quarantine and will follow the rules but she isn’t happy losing two weeks from her holiday.

“The summer break is her chance to re-charge after a hectic period and to spend time with her family.

“After all the stresses of the pandemic she had been looking forward to relaxing as long as possible.”

Instead of seven weeks away, Holly “has had to make it five”.

But, according to the source, Holly wanted to “keep the This Morning team safe and to ensure she returns to the show on time”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

The summer break is her chance to re-charge after a hectic period and to spend time with her family.

Meanwhile, Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield continued to host This Morning throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

She penned an emotional thank you note to viewers before her holiday.

What did Holly Willoughby say?

Holly and Phil are on their summer break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She wrote on Instagram: “When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

“I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in.

Read more: Holly Willoughby splits from agency she shared with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield

“The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant.

“But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me…

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning next month (Credit: ITV)

“What a strange time… Feeling incredibly grateful … Huge love, thank you again… See you in September (sic).”

Are you looking forward to Phil and Holly returning to This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.