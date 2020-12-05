Holly Willoughby fans say she’s ‘channelled Princess Diana’ in stunning photo

Holly Willoughby appears to be channeling the late Princess Diana in her latest selfie.

The presenter mum-of-three, 39, posed in an adorable sheep themed knitted jumper.

Identical to the red jumper dotted with white sheep and a single black sheep the Princess of Wales famously wore in the 1980’s.

Designed by Warm & Wonderful in 1979, Diana was photographed multiple times wearing their ‘black sheep’ knitted jumper.

Holly Willoughby is channeling Princess Diana on social media (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Holly Willoughby wear?

Including during one of her first ever public appearances with Prince Charles.

Emma Corrin also donned the jumper for scenes in series four of The Crown as Princes Diana.

Holly, who surely must be a fan of Diana’s iconic looks, shared the snap with her some 6.9 million Instagram users.

Fans rushed to share how delighted they were to see her in the Princess Diana-esque knit.

One user gushed: “Lady Diana style” and another user praised: “Princess Di jumper! You got it!’

A third user complemented: “Loving the Princess Diana jumper!” Whereas a fourth user commented: “Yay you got one. Beautiful x.”

A fifth user wrote: “Channeling Princess Diana. Love it x.”

The classic jumper has in fact been reissued by American clothes label Rowing Blazers.

How much is the Princess Diana sheep jumper?

The label said of the reintroduced sweater: “Since Diana’s first public appearance in one of our bright red sheep jumpers, she and the design have been inextricably linked.

“The Princess of Wales wore the sweater on several other occasions, eliciting a great deal of press commentary and making the design incredibly popular, not only here in the UK, but around the world.”

Princess Diana was well-known for her iconic fashion sense (Credit: SplashNews)

Along with another knitted 80’s classic. They’ve also rereleased the ‘I’m A Luxury’ pink knitted jumper by Gyles and George.

This was another favourite of the late Diana’s.

Both of these jumpers can be purchased from Rowing Blazers’ official website. They currently retail for a rather staggering £250 each.

Meanwhile, Holly has just been revealed as the highest paid female presenter in the UK.

The This Morning star, earns a reported £30,000 a week.



An inside source told The Sun: “It’s no more than Holly deserves, the nation loves her.

“She’s not changed since day one, and unlike some people in showbiz, Holly’s got her feet firmly on the ground. But this is just the start, she’d love to branch out and have her own TV chat show or do front more serious documentary roles. Holly can do just about anything she puts her mind to.”

