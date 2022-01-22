Holly Willoughby fans have expressed their disappointment at her suggested ‘wardrobe refresh’ on Instagram.

It comes after the TV star, 40, shared casual fashion recommendations on her Wylde Moon account today (January 22).

But many followers indicated they felt “left out” by the style picks, suggesting they came with “unrealistic” price tags.

Holly Willoughby disappointed fans on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Holly Willoughby share on her Wylde Moon Instagram account?

Holly shared a snap of her looking typically flawless, sitting on a yoga mat.

Another uploaded image explained how to obtain the various parts of her “wellnesswear” outfit and how much they cost.

The caption read: “Whether you’re hitting the gym, walking the dog, or pottering around the house, join our Style Editor @danniiwhiteman for the perfect wardrobe refresh and selecting the perfect ‘wellnesswear’ for the year ahead, whatever speed you may be going!”

However, while thousands of followers approved of the post with a like, many felt Holly’s clothing goals were out of reach for them.

How did fans react?

Among the pieces highlighted in the Wylde Moon post are a zip hoodie costing £108, training pants at £88 and a yoga vest top priced at £55.

Many users were quick to comment on the price of some of the items.

One person remarked: “Sooo expensive, shame they don’t cater for all budgets.”

Too expensive, really disappointing.

Someone else replied to the original commenter: “I agree! Too expensive, really disappointing.”

And a third person replied to that respondent: “I feel the disappointment too.”

Although several people made mention of how fond they are of the Dancing On Ice co-host, even her devoted fans admitted they are unlikely to be able to shell out when inexpensive alternatives are available.

Would you splash out for the gear Holly wore? (Credit: ITV)

‘Way too much’

“I do love Holly and this new venture/Insta etc but these items aren’t ever something I will purchase on my NHS midwife wage… let alone other people out there right now struggling during difficult financial times!” one concerned fan wrote.

Another echoed: “You look so lovely but the price tag is unrealistic and unaffordable for many. Seems a shame you don’t share items that are accessible for all budgets.”

A third person made the comparison: “Way too much, my local big supermarkets have fab gym wear for under £10!”

Another person added: “I really thought that you’d be promoting more affordable ranges! I’m actually really disappointed as posts like this encourage some followers to spend more than they can afford.”

However, others appeared to love Holly’s fashion picks.

Praising the star, one wrote: “Beautiful Holly.”

A second added: “Yep that is great way to dress to go out and being comfy @hollywilloughby and @wyldemoon.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s representive for comment.

