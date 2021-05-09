Holly Willoughby was feeling the love as she shared a picture of her bubble bath to Instagram earlier today (May 9).

The This Morning star kicked off her Sunday in the right way according to her followers – with at least 20,000 of them giving it a like within the first hour of it being uploaded by Holly.

However, others claimed they could see more than perhaps Holly bargained for if they “zoomed in”!

Holly Willoughby has more than 7 million followers on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Holly’s Insta snap showed her running a relaxing bubble bath, offering fans a glimpse from her point of view as she took a soak.

Holly captioned the shot: “I think my bath [loves] me…”

And she could be right.

Underneath the star’s pristine taps, the bubbles had formed a frothy love heart.

However, that most certainly wasn’t what fans were looking at…

What did fans say about the post?

Followers swiftly gave Holly’s post the thumbs up – and dozens more echoed her thoughts with heart emojis in the comments section.

Others suggested they would be doing the same and slipping into their own baths for a Sunday soak themselves.

One person commented: “Every Mummy needs a Sunday bath. Will be having mine post standard Sunday chores.”

Others couldn’t take their eyes off Holly’s bathroom fittings.

“I wish my taps were that sparkling,” someone else wrote.

‘Careful of the tap reflection’

But some people had other possibilities entering their mind when considering Holly in the tub.

A rather hopeful commenter remarked: “You gonna recreate the Flake advert? Nice.”

While someone else added: “Can I join you?”

Careful of the tap reflection.

And several others also claimed they could see Holly’s reflection in the tap.

“Careful of the tap reflection,” one laughed.

“That’s what I said as well! Zoom in and you see,” said another.

“Reflection on the tap,” chuckled another.

