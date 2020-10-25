Holly Willoughby sparked a fiery debate among her followers after sharing a picture of her morning ritual.

The This Morning favourite, 39, took to Instagram on Sunday (October 25) to show her fans how she likes to unwind before starting her day.

This Morning host Holly showed fans her morning ritual on social media (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly share on Instagram?

Holly Willoughby posted a short looped clip that showed a red candle flickering next to some other items, including a stone, a crystal and a white sage burner.

She wrote in the caption: “Morning rituals… #whitesage for purification not inhalation, before you ask!”

A number of Holly’s fans were interested in what it does and how she benefits from starting her days like this.

Her pal and fellow daytime TV presenter Rochelle Humes wrote: “Dreamy set up.”

What did the presenter’s fans think of her morning ritual?

One fan said: “YES! Love that you posted this!”

Another wrote: “Wow, what does this do, what’s its purpose? How does it make you feel? Thanks.”

Someone replied: “Sage is so cleansing for your energy and your home. It uplifts, releases negativity and creates a beautiful energy vibe x.”

If something makes you feel good and it’s not bad for you then why not?

However, one user put: “I’d love to see some scientific evidence to back this up.”

They added in a separate comment: “If it has a placebo effect for you that’s great, but [it’s] anecdotal and entirely subjective.”

Someone argued: “If something makes you feel good and it’s not bad for you, then why not?”

When the sceptical user asked to see some “peer reviewed evidence from a respected scientific journal” that backed up claims Holly’s ritual achieved anything concrete, the discussion turned sour.

Holly likes to use white sage to relax (Credit: Elliot / SplashNews.com)

One of Holly’s fans said, staying positive: “I didn’t come here for negativity. I wish you a lovely day.”

Another told the sceptic, “Omg shut up” while another demanded, “Why don’t you just leave these folks alone mate?”

Fans of Holly were torn over the ritual (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Holly’s new secret project

It follows a post on Holly’s Instagram that hinted the star is working on a new project.

Fans felt excited as the mum of three teased she was “planning” something.

Posting a photo of herself at her laptop, she wrote simply: “Plotting and planning…”

