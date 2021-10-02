Holly Willoughby has delighted fans on Instagram, after announcing the guest host for her upcoming book launch.

The 40-year-old This Morning host will be joined Christine Lampard to celebrate the launch of her novel, Reflections.

Taking to social media today (October 2), Holly confirmed the exciting news alongside a snap of herself and Christine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby makes a book announcement on Instagram

It’s nearly one month until Holly’s publication date.

Celebrating the news, the star revealed she’s enlisted the help of Christine, 42, for the launch.

Alongside a shot of them together, Holly penned: “ONE MONTH TO GO! My beautiful friend @christinelampard has kindly agreed to host an evening with me to celebrate the launch of my new book Reflections…

My beautiful friend Christine Lampard…

“Can’t wait to have the time and space to talk about something that’s hugely important to me… #Reflections.

“We’ll be at The Barbican on November 2nd, link in bio @faneproductions. See you there.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “Looking forward to it! Exciting times Holly.”

Holly Willoughby has shared a shot of herself and Christine Lampard on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning: Special forest episode confuses viewers as they compare it to I’m A Celebrity

A second said: “Can’t wait for this.”

A third added: “So excited to see you both. Made amazing friends because of you, and we’re coming to see you together! Can’t believe it’s only a month to go.”

In addition, Kate Thornton wrote: “What a killer combination.”

What is Holly’s book about?

Earlier this year, Holly announced her book but admitted she felt “nervous” about sharing it.

At the time, she said: “I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time. I think the more important something is the scarier it feels.”

In addition, the mum-of-three revealed the book is “essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty”.

Christine Lampard will join Holly on the night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She explained: “We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within.

“But there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt easy.

“However, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son Chester in sweet birthday tribute

She also recently recorded the audio version of Reflections.

Last month, Holly shared a snap of herself inside a recording studio as she worked away.

The presenter explained that a previous health condition – nodules – meant she had to use a steamer to rest her voice during the day.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.