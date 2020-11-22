Holly Willoughby delights fans with ‘resilience’ and ‘regrowth’ message after children’s coronavirus scare

Holly Willoughby has shared a message about “resilience” and “regrowth” after her children’s COVID-19 scare.

The This Morning presenter posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday as she enjoyed a walk during lockdown.

Holly told fans “we have a lot to learn from mamma earth”.

Holly Willoughby shared a message about “resilience” and “regrowth” (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say?

The star wrote: “Strength… resilience… regrowth…we have a lot to learn from mamma earth.”

Fans praised the message, with many agreeing with Holly.

One person commented: “Such true words.”

Another wrote: “Hi Holly hope you and family are well and safe great photo.”

One added: “Beautifully said.”

It comes after Holly revealed two of her three children had a coronavirus scare recently.

The presenter shared a statement to her Instagram Stories on Saturday after fans expressed concerns following her absence from This Morning.

Holly took two days off from the programme to look after her poorly children after they suffered coronavirus symptoms.

The presenter took two days off This Morning to look after her children (Credit: ITV)

Holly explains This Morning absence

The star said: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages.

“Over the last few days, two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

“In line with Government guidelines, we were waiting for results for the tests before I could return to work.”

Holly continued: “Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from This Morning.

Davina filled in for Holly on This Morning on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them.

“Thankfully all tests come back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

She added: “See you Monday! Once again, thank you for all the lovely messages. Holly xxx.”

Last week, Alison Hammond and Davina McCall filled in for Holly on the daytime show on Wednesday and Thursday.

Many fans expressed their worry, with one writing: “Where’s Holly? Is she OK?”

Holly explained her This Morning absence (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In addition, another wrote: “No @hollywills again after being told she is having a day off? Really hope she is okay!”

Another tweeted: “No Holly again. They said she was ‘having a day off’ yesterday.”

