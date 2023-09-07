Holly Willoughby looking serious on This Morning today
News

Holly Willoughby fans rally round as she comes under fire for ‘insensitivity’ to viewers

'Just shut it'

By Fabio Magnocavallo

Star of This Morning Holly Willoughby is no stranger to documenting her fashion choices on her Instagram but has come under fire for her latest.

Earlier this week, Holly made headlines for wowing at the National Television Awards in a strapless gown that fell to the floor. Oozing Hollywood glamour, Holly accessorised with a dazzling necklace and looked a million bucks.

However, while fans adored that particular look, it’s her outfit from today’s (September 7) episode of This Morning that has caused quite a stir.

Holly Willoughby smiling on the NTAs red carpet
Holly wowed on the NTAs red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby dress today

For today’s live taping, Holly stunned in an elegant white dress that featured short sleeves and a low neckline. The mum-of-three teamed the ensemble with open-toe heels and styled her shoulder-length blonde locks down. As always, she documented the stunning look on her Instagram page.

“Feeling hot hot hot… Did anyone actually sleep last night????” she wrote in her caption, referring to the warm weather. “See you on @thismorning with @craigadoyle @jamieoliver and @mralfieboe at 10am… #hwstyle.”

Holly credited luxury fashion brand LK Bennett for the white dress, which on their website retails for £329.

‘There is a cost of living crisis’

While Holly was only giving credit to the dress, a follower took offense and gave her their piece of mind in the comments section as they felt she was promoting clothes at an unaffordable price.

It’s her decision what she wears. Just shut it.

“That dress is £329.00 not worth it there is a cost of living crisis,” the user wrote. They added: “People cannot afford food, Marks and Spencer would have something just as nice and reasonable price.”

As a result, Holly’s fans came to her defense and felt their comment was unnecessary.

“So what she looks beautiful,” one user replied.

“It’s her decision what she wears. Just shut it,” another person responded.

“She wears clothes for all budgets, not just this one!” a third remarked.

“Have a day off! Honestly, get a hobby!” a fourth person commented.

As of writing this, Holly hasn’t responded to the negative user.

