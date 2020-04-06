Holly Willoughby admits she had the 'worst hangover of 2020' in lockdown

Holly Willoughby revealed she had the 'worst hangover of 2020' while at home in lockdown with her family, admitting: "I didn't remember getting in from my own front room!"

The This Morning presenter was speaking to her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon for his new YouTube show, telling him she 'clock watches until it's time for an Aperol Spritz'.

Holly Willoughby revealed to Keith Lemon she had the 'worst hangover of 2020' in lockdown (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s shocking admission about today’s beautiful This Morning dress

Holly, 39, who is continuing to present This Morning with Phillip Schofiled during the coronavirus crisis, is spending the rest of her time at home with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Belle, Harry and Chester.

Speaking to Keith who asked if she had been drinking, Holly shared: "I haven’t stopped.

"I literally clock-watch. I go: 'Is it time to have an Aperol Spritz yet?'"

She continued: "The trouble is, you’ve got your own bottle of wine – it’s not like you’ve got to go to the bar and get a drink or whatever.

Read more: This Morning's Holly Willoughby says she's either 'happy' or 'desperately sad' amid coronavirus isolation

"I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020."

Keith the asked the presenter: "Did you end up on the bathroom floor naked?"

Holly replied: "I didn't remember getting in from my own front room!"

On Friday, Holly shared more insights into her home life, filming a thank-you message for husband Dan as part of ITV's Britain Get Talking mental health initiative.

Holly filed a thank-you for husband Dan Baldwin who is looking after the kids while she works (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Holly Willoughby slams Boris Johnson for not 'delivering on promises' amid coronavirus crisis

Keep Britain Talking

She said: "I wanted to give a shout out to my husband Dan today, because I'm coming to work and he is at home with the kids.

"He's trying his best to do some homeschooling, he's doing his best to change the beds, he's keeping the house going whilst I'm here at work.

"And also when I get back, he's made me lunch. And he's also keeping us all laughing the whole time. So huge shout out to you Dan. I love you very, very much. Let's Keep Britain Talking."

Last week, Holly admitted that she's finding social distancing hard, welling up on screen as she and Phil discussed missing their This Morning colleagues.

Following a segment with Vanessa Feltz via video call, Holly said: "I miss Vanessa not being in here!"

Phil added: "I miss everyone not being in here. Thank goodness we’ve got each other.

"You’re a long way away but thank goodness we’ve got each other."

Holly said: "Oh my god, you’re gonna make me cry!" as she teared up.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.