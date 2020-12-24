This Morning host Holly Willoughby has revealed she considered taking a break from the show during the first wave of coronavirus.

The ITV daytime programme remained on air throughout the two lockdowns and the rest of the year.

However, Holly admitted she felt a “pull” to stay at home with her husband and children initially.

Holly Willoughby considered taking a break from This Morning during the first wave of coronavirus (Credit: ITV – Photographer Joel Anderson)

What did Holly Willoughby say about This Morning?

The mum-of-three told the Mirror: “Right at the beginning, when we didn’t know that much about it and the schools were closed, there was about two or three weeks where I think there was a real pull for me to stay at home.

“I was scared like everybody else. You didn’t really know or understand what this virus was, how you were going to get it, how it was actually passed, how long it lived on a surface for.

Holly has remained on This Morning throughout the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

“I think that there was a lot of fear there and that didn’t pass me by, but you’ve got to keep going on.”

Holly said there’s “daily information out there” that needs to be “said and discussed”.

There was a real pull for me to stay at home.

She added that This Morning was the “perfect way to get the right information, in the right way, for the right amount of time and have a giggle as well”.

Holly took a couple of days off This Morning last month when her family suffered a coronavirus scare.

At the time, her co-star Phillip Schofield told viewers she was having some days off however they expressed concerns.

The star and Phillip Schofield hosted the show throughout the first lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s coronavirus scare

Holly later issued a statement to confirm why she had taken a break from the show.

She wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages. Over the last few days, two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

“In line with Government guidelines, we were waiting for results for the tests before I could return to work.”

Holly’s children suffered a coronavirus scare (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She added: “Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from This Morning.

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them. Thankfully all tests come back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

