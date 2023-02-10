Holly Willoughby thanks fans as she celebrates her birthday with the ‘best gift’ of all

Holly Willoughby thanked her followers for her birthday wishes today (February 10) in a sweet post on Instagram.

The presenter’s birthday coincided with her day off from This Morning as she spent the day with her loved ones instead.

And it seems the star was delighted as she revealed that she celebrated her birthday with the “best gift” of all – sunshine and cake!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby celebrated her 42nd birthday with the ‘best gift’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby thanks fans as she celebrates birthday

Holly thanked her fans on for their kind wishes as she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

The presenter beamed as she posed in front of golden balloons, holding a a bouquet of flowers.

She wrote: “It’s my BIRTHDAY!!! Thank you for all your kind wishes…what a beautiful day…the best birthday gift of glorious blue skies and sunshine…with a healthy side/slab of cake…hugest love H x.”

Friends and fans fled to the comments to wish the star a happy birthday.

One fan wrote: “Happy Birthday Holly, have the happiest day.”

A second commented: “Happiest of birthdays my girl!! I hope you have the best day ever celebrating.”

Holly’s co-star Vanessa Feltz also said: “Happy birthday beautiful kind loving sparkling friend.”

Kate Ferdinand added: “Happy birthday darling! Hope you have the best day.”

Holly and Phil head off for half-term

Holly made her last appearance on This Morning on Thursday before she and her co-host Phillip head off on their half-term break.

During her time on the show, the presenter started the celebrations early as she partied with the This Morning crew.

Holly looked delighted as she was surprised with champagne and cake in the closing moments of the show.

Phil said: “Thank goodness we saved a minute and a quarter [of the show] for something up our sleeve.”

Holly then admitted that’s she’s starting to forget how old she is.

She confessed: “I’m getting to that age now where I’m actually forgetting how old I am – 42 tomorrow.”

