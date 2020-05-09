Holly Willoughby auctions herself as lunch date in incredible fundraiser for NHS

TV's Holly Willoughby has auctioned herself off as a lunch date for six fans.

The This Morning presenter has made the gesture as part of an incredible fundraiser set up by Virgin Radio's Breakfast host Chris Evans.

Chris has been raising money for the NHS as he launched a Bin In Auction campaign.

He is auctioning some of his prized possessions to raise cash for the NHS and celebrities have been joining in.

Holly has become the latest famous face to get involved to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

What has Holly said?

She shared a photo of herself to Instagram alongside a note which read: "Yes Chris! I'm in. See you at lunch."

Holly captioned the post: "Hi everyone... I am now up for auction! Thank you Chris Evans for allowing me to be part of something so brilliant.

"Go to bidinauction.com for the best showbiz auction ever for the best reason ever, 100% of all money raised goes to Scrubs Glorious Scrubs who can make a pair of essential PPE scrubs for less than a fiver.

"Rod Stewart, Bono, Taylor Swift, Will Smith, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant & Dec, plus loads of others have donated amazing lots which you have til midnight tonight to bid on.

"ONE MILLON POUNDS EQUALS 200,000 PAIRS OF SCRUBS!!!"

Chris has raised over £492,000 in the fundraiser.

Earlier this week, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly each donated a National Television Award.

Ant and Dec donated

They wrote on Twitter: "Brilliant idea Chris Evans… NHS fundraising for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs.

"We are donating an NTA each! Go to the website http://bidinauction.com to register. Good luck and thank you #nhs @FrothyCoffeeMan."

Followers got involved

One person said: "Awww love it. Thought I‘d throw in a bid to see where it goes only to realise that they are already at £1000.... haha maybe not!

"You legends!"

Another added: "Such a lovely thing to do @antanddec I know you have loads of them."

Stars including Rod Stewart, who is auctioning off football shirts, and Faye Ripley, who has donated Cold Feet scripts and a handbag among other items, all have items up for grabs on the site.

