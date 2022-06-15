Holly Willoughby revealed she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction at Ascot today.

The This Morning presenter, 41, made the unfortunate mistake before she set off for today’s event – and it made her journey to the races uncomfortable, to say the least.

Charlotte Hawkins asked about Holly’s near-disaster during ITV’s coverage. She said: “Holly, you had a bit of difficulty in the car coming down, didn’t you?”

Holly replied: “I did This Morning today, then I jumped straight in the car to get down here because I didn’t want to miss the first race.

Presenter Holly looked stunning at Ascot today (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Holly Willoughby at Ascot

“I put my hat on and got in the car then realised I couldn’t actually fit in the car with my hat, but it’s all pinned in.

“So I was lying with my seat belt on like this (slumped) the whole way here, but it’s fine I think, it just about survived.”

Royal Ascot is a highlight of the sporting calendar, with celebrities and royalty heading to the five-day racing event in their droves.

Queen misses Royal Ascot

But one very notable absentee this year is the Queen. As the second day of the event got underway today (June 15), it was revealed Her Majesty would not be attending, to the disappointment of royal fans.

Yesterday, Prince Charles and Camilla took her place. They also led the carriage procession at Windsor racecourse today, which included a host of other royals.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrive at day 2 of Royal Ascot (Credit: Splash News)

Fans of the Royal Family hope that the Queen’s mobility issues get better soon so that she gets to enjoy at least one day of the races.

The event runs until Saturday (June 18) and pundits on ITV reckon she might make it to the Gold Cup day tomorrow (June 16).

If she does attend though, it’s not likely she will be part of the carriage procession. Instead, she will most probably be taken by car.

Before the race meeting yesterday, she sent a welcome message to racegoers, thanking the racing community for its “continued kindness”. She also revealed a nationwide tree-planting drive.

