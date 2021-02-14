Holly Willoughby shared a photo with her husband Dan Baldwin to mark Valentine’s Day.

The This Morning host, 40, took to Instagram to mark the occasion by posting a throwback holiday snap of herself and Dan.

In the picture, the couple – who have three children – were all smiles as they enjoyed the sunshine on the beach.

What did Holly Willoughby say?

The Dancing On Ice host wrote: “My [heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, the post has racked up over 83,000 likes and fans gushed over the happy couple.

One person said: “Gorgeous, happy photo of you both.”

Holly Willoughby paid tribute to husband Dan on Valentine’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Beautiful picture!”

After that, one added: “You two are so cute!”

How did Holly celebrate her 40th birthday?

Holly recently celebrated her 40th birthday and was left in tears on This Morning after being spoiled by her colleagues.

In addition, the star wore the very same dress that her mum wore to her 40th birthday party.

Speaking about her mum, Holly said on Instagram: “I asked her if she’d kept the dress and of course she had…

“Strange moment zipping it up this morning, wondering how she felt on her big day…

“I can’t be with my Mum or Dad today but wearing this in her honour makes me feel closer to them… love you Mumma!”

Holly recently celebrated her 40th birthday and was surprised on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

On the show, Holly was surprised with gifts, a cake and a beach-themed bash – of course, socially-distanced!

Yesterday felt like a bit of a dream really. It was amazing.

Meanwhile, the following day on This Morning, the presenter admitted she was in bed by 9:30pm on her birthday night.

She told Phil: “It was really lovely. Yesterday felt like a bit of a dream really. It was amazing.

“It was emotionally exhausting. I went to bed at 8.30 last night, watched Death In Paradise with the kids and then at 9.30 it was lights out and all of us just collapsed.

“I’d been going a long time. I am 40 now.”

