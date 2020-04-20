Holly and Phil pay tribute to This Morning guest who died from coronavirus

TV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield paid tribute to a pensioner who appeared on This Morning last month, after his sad death from coronavirus.

John Lewthwaite passed away last week while the presenters were on their Easter break.

Therefore, Holly and Phil took the opportunity to pay their respects to John and his family on today's show (April 20).

Holly and Phil paid tribute to This Morning guest John Lewthwaite who sadly died from coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

John won over Holly and Phil and viewers when he sang and danced on This Morning from the Dearnlea Nursing Home.

During his performance, he held up a sign which said: "Coronavirus can do one."

Alongside a clip of John dancing, Holly said: "We know it’s hard time for people right now losing loved ones.

"We were all very sad to hear from John’s family that he passed away from coronavirus."

John appeared on This Morning last month, holding up a sign saying 'Coronavirus can do one' (Credit: ITV)

A statement from John's family

Phil then read out a statement from John’s family: "They said thank you to This Morning, you made his dream come true.

"His last eight months were spent in a care home. We would like to thank the NHS."

"Losing someone like John, if you’ve lost someone over the last few weeks, our thoughts are with you no matter where you are," Phil added.

Phil and Holly were first told the heartbreaking news on Twitter, via a tweet that said:

"It’s with great sadness that John from Dearnlea Nursing Home has sadly passed away after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Please join our village in playing the song he sang on This Morning ‘Penny Arcade’ at 7pm on Saturday."

"His family wanted to say thank you for making his dreams come true to sing on TV," another tweet added.

John entertained Holly by dancing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phil replied: "This is heartbreaking. Holly and I have a week off next week.

"We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends."

Last week, Piers Morgan accused Care Minister Helen Whately of laughing during an interview about the lack of PPE and number of deaths in care homes.

Piers said: "You say [health workers] are the priority for getting tests but they are clearly not or they would be getting the tests you're giving yourselves."

"The priority is not being given to care workers and health care workers who desperately need it."

