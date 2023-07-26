Holly and Phil facing ‘awkward run-in abroad as neither of them are backing down’

Are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about to have one of the most awkward holiday encounters of all time?

The former This Morning presenting duo both often holiday on the Algarve. In days gone by this was a dream arrangement for the besties, who would often enjoy dinner and days out with both of their families.

Holly and Phillip once spent their summer holidays together (Credit: ITV)

But of course, the last few months have caused chaos for their friendship. And yet neither appears to have made a move to holiday elsewhere. What’s more, it looks like they might both be staying on the Algarve at the same time…

Holly and Phillip holidaying in Portugal

For years, Holly and Phillip have spent their summers in Portugal.

Previous Instagram posts have shown Holly enjoying girls nights out with Phillip’s wife Stephanie and their two grown up daughters, as well as both families chilling out in the Schofield’s pool together.

But of course things aren’t how they once were between the pair, after Phillip’s dramatic departure from This Morning followed by the revelation of his affair with a younger colleague.

It’s therefore somewhat surprising that both are apparently keen to remain holidaying in their respective villas.

Holly is reportedly already out there with husband Dan and their three children. Meanwhile, an insider has told The Mail that Phillip has “no intention” of selling his home and will also be heading over soon.

There is a very big chance that he will run into Holly

They claimed: “Phil loves his time on the Algarve and will be going back there very soon which obviously means there is a very big chance that he will run into Holly.”

Will Holly and Phillip have an awkward reunion in Portugal? (Credit: ITV)

“They both own their homes and neither will be backing down,” the source apparenty claimed.

“Can you just imagine how awkward it will be though?” They pointed out what everyone else is thinking. “Phillip is desperately sorry for hurting Holly and essentially ending their friendship, he has apologised to her but equally it is hard for her to forgive it all.”

ED! has contacted reps of Holly and Phillip for comment on this story. Phillip’s reps declined to comment.

