Widowed pensioner wins £105k on Hits Radio and his plans for his winnings are entirely heartbreaking

A Hits Radio host broke down in tears as a pensioner made a heartbreaking confession about his late wife after winning 100k in prize money.

Hits Radio host Hattie Pearson asked a caller named John what would he do with the money if he won the channel’s Make Me A Winner contest. John confessed he would use the money for a special reason connected to his late wife, leading host Hattie to break down in tears.

Hits Radio presenter Hattie broke down in tears over John’s story (Credit: Facebook/Hits Radio)

Pensioner who won £100k makes confession about late wife on Hits Radio

Hattie asked the caller, named John: “What would you do with the money?” He replied: “I would get a gravestone for my late wife’s grave. I lost her six years ago.”

Hattie added: “And you’ve not had the opportunity to get a gravestone in all that time?” John replied: “When you’re a pensioner it takes a long time to save up with the cost of stuff nowadays.” Hattie began to tear up as she asked “When did you last go to see her, if you don’t mind me asking John?” The pensioner told her he visits his wife’s grave every week. He added: “I should be going on Saturday, put some fresh flowers on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hits Radio (@hitsradiouk)

Radio presenter Hattie told him: “When you go see your late wife, Anita, on Saturday, at the graveyard, you’ve got some good news to share with her. You’ve just won £105,000. You’ll be able to get her the gravestone she deserves.” John exclaimed: “I need five minutes before I go anywhere else. My legs are shaking, I’m shaking everywhere.”

Hattie became emotional as John added: “Do you know I’ve never, ever, ever won anything. Other than, I won the love of a lovely lady.” She confessed: “You’ve made me a bit emotional, John.” John once again thanked her for the money adding: “You don’t know what this means.”

Many viewers were left in tears over the clip (Credit: Facebook/Hits Radio)

‘That has broken me’

As the clip went viral, many people became emotional over John’s sad confession. Many listeners were heartbroken that John struggled so much to get his late wife a gravestone. One person suggested: “There should be a charity or something for people who can’t afford a gravestone for their loved lost ones somehow get help.”

Another person admitted: “Gosh that has broken me, not much brings tears to these peepers! So pleased for him. But what is wrong with the world? You have a pensioner who can’t afford to buy his wife a headstone, then there are billionaires chartering flights to the moon…”

He sounded like a wonderful man and I hope he is able to get the gravestone his late wife deserves.

A third person confessed: “Oh bless him, and all others in the same boat. No wonder Anita fell for him, rest her soul.” A fourth person added: “That’s such a sin! We should be looking after our elderly! They shouldn’t be in a position where they have to go without a gravestone for their lost loved ones. What a wonderful gesture. I hope the rest of his day is great.”

Another listener agreed: “He sounded like a wonderful man and I hope he is able to get the gravestone his late wife deserves. You guys should totally follow up with some of the winners. I’d love to see the gravestone bring installed.”

Read more: Woman slammed as she admits wanting to ask for baby shower gift back after friend has a miscarriage

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.