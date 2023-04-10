Hollywood A-lister Hilary Swank becomes first-time-mum at 48 – to twins!

Hilary Swank has welcomed a twin boy and girl with her husband Philip Schneider. The actress, 48, and her entrepreneur husband, tied the knot in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram page, Hillary announced their baby news on Easter Sunday.

Hilary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip (Credit: Splash News)

Sharing a snap of her facing a sunset while carrying her twins, Hilary wrote: “It wasn’t easy, but boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

Many of Hilary’s followers took to the comment section to send their congratulations.

One person said: “Double congratulations Mam + Dad. Hope you’re all doing well and making lots of special memories as a family. Love from UK.”

A second wrote: “As a fellow twin mom (mine are now 14!), the best thing you can do is sleep when they sleep!

“Don’t feel guilty about it. Also, don’t feel like you have to do everything yourself! That’s how I felt and I burned myself out. Congratulations!!! I know the days long but the years are so short.”

“Congratulations Hilary! God bless you and your babies,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Such an incredible gift times two! From one boy and girl Sydney twin mamma to you, Much love on this extraordinary journey.”

Hilary Swank pregnancy announcement

The actress and her husband tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Hilary announced that she was expecting twins last year October.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The twins are Hilary and Philip’s first children together. Back in 2018, Hilary told Vogue that her wedding to Philip was a dream come true.

She said: “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

