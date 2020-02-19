Pensioner hailed a 'hero' after bravely fighting off would-be cash machine mugger

CCTV footage has captured the moment a brave pensioner stood up for himself by fighting off a would-be mugger at a cash point.

The 77-year-old man, named Trevor, had just pulled up at an ATM outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Cardiff and withdrawn cash when a masked thug jumped on him.

The attacker appeared to demand he hand over his wallet, but the flat cap-wearing victim was having none of it.

📽️ CCTV of attempt robbery: Appeal for info



77-yr-old man bravely fights off suspect who was demanding cash & bank cards.



🗺️Colchester Avenue

⏰6am

📅05/02/2020



Recognise the suspect? Pls contact 101 or @Wales_CS quoting ref: *043939.#swpDetectives #keepingCardiffsafe



^ajh pic.twitter.com/2s8V1VUq17 — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) February 18, 2020

Read more: Pensioners protest against scrapping of universal free TV licence for over-75s

Instead of complying, he put up his fights and proceeded to jab at the robber.

Taunting the would-be thief, Trevor seemed to shout and gesture, "Come on, then" as he fought him off.

In the end, the cowardly thief fled the scene empty handed.

Trevor bravely defended himself (Credit: South Wales Police)

Now, South Wales Police are hoping to identify Trevor's assailant.

Putting out an appeal for information on Twitter, the cops said the mugger was wearing a black rucksack over a high-vis vest and a black hat printed with a white motif.

The attack reportedly took place around 6am on February 5 outside the Sainsbury's on Colchester Avenue, near central Cardiff.

Ah you're a legend, Trev!

Twitter users heaped praise on Trevor as they responded to the video of the incident.

One said: "What a guy! I love his little gesture of 'come on then'. Glad he was ok and it didn't escalate."

Another wrote: "Ah you're a legend, Trev! Hope they catch that thieving skip rat."

A third put: "Very brave man, I really hope you catch the culprit."

What a guy! I love his little gesture of ‘come on then’ 🥰 glad he was ok and it didn’t escalate x x — Gemma Trigg (@GemmyWelsh) February 18, 2020

Ah your a legend Trev!! Hope they catch that thieving skip rat 😠😡😠 — Anna (@Anna86054221) February 19, 2020

He definitely does very brave man, I really hope you catch the culprit xx — jo (@jo50061489) February 18, 2020

Someone else said: "Brilliant! Good on you, Trevor."

A fifth tweeted: "Well done, Trevor. It's awful what happened but please make sure he gets recognition for his bravery, as he may not be on social media to see all these lovely comments. I hope he's okay."

"I cried watching this!" another wrote, adding: "What a brave man you are, Trevor! I hope they find who done this to you and that it hasn't stopped you being the brave man you are."

Brilliant! Good on you Trevor 💪🏼 — Lucy Nichols (@juiceysushi) February 18, 2020

Well Done Trevor. Its awful what happened but please make sure he grts recognition for his bravery as he may not be on docial media to see all these lovely comments. I hope he’s okay — stella (@Ella_Bella_007) February 18, 2020

I cried watching this!! What a brave man you are Trevor!! I hope they find who done this to you and that it hasn’t stopped you being the brave man you are 💙 — Natalie Long (@Natalie92396949) February 19, 2020

Read more: Millions of Brits face 'losing £2,500 a year' under pension tax changes

Commenting on the incident, Detective Constable Stephen Mayne commended Trevor's "great bravery".

He said: "The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken."

Speaking further, he said the force is encouraging anyone with information on the individual who attacked the pensioner to come forward.

What did you think of the CCTV footage? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.