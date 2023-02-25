Helen Skelton wows fans as shows off Strictly figure in gorgeous bikini selfie

Helen Skelton looked stunning as she showed off her fabulous Strictly Come Dancing figure while posing up a storm for a beach selfie.

The 39-year-old has just come off a very successful stint on the glitzy BBC one show – where she bagged herself a spot in the final.

However, Countryfile host Hamza Yassin snatched the iconic Glitterball trophy instead.

Along with several of her 2022 cast mates, Helen has also been strutting her stuff on the Strictly tour – delighting thousands of fans across the UK.

And with the tour all wrapped up and finished, it’s no surprise to see that Helen has headed off on a much-needed holiday.

Fans of Helen and Gorka are ‘gutted’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Helen Skelton heads off on family holiday

No stranger to keeping her loyal legion of fans updated on her life, Helen took to her Instagram on Saturday (February 25) to share a series of snaps from her half-term break.

In the adorable snaps, Helen can be seen beaming to the camera with her three children, as they relaxed in the Canaries.

Helen shares three kids with her ex-husband Richie Myler: Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, one.

She and her husband Richie Myler, 32, split in April last year after nine years of marriage.

The Countryfile presenter also uploaded a solo snap of her walking out of the sea – and she was giving absolute bond girl vibes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Helen Skelton wows in beach selfie

Helen looked sensational as she slipped her famous Strictly figure into a two-piece leopard-print bikini.

The blonde beauty teamed the beach-ready look with a pair of gold earrings and dark oversized sunglasses.

Helen captioned the snap: “Never understood why people kept going back to the same place on holidays then I had children and I got it… we know where the park, the good pasta and the best beach is.”

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Helen Skelton holds up her hands (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Helen’s fans say?

It didn’t take long for plenty of Helen’s smitten fans to flood the comments section with compliments.

“What a beautiful family!” gushed one follower.

Echoing their thoughts, a second person added: “Helen you look incredible, you are smashing it and what a role model to your children you are, they will be so proud.””

“Hot mama,” proclaimed someone else, while another follower said: “Yummy mummy!”

Read more: Strictly news: Gorka Marquez congratulates Helen Skelton as she celebrates ‘amazing’ achievement

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.