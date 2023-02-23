Helen Skelton shows off bikini body as she enjoys first family holiday since split

TV presenter Helen Skelton showed off her bikini body today (February 23) as she enjoyed her first family holiday since her marriage split.

The Countryfile star posted a series of snaps to her Instagram to share her sunny getaway with fans.

Helen jetted off to sunnier climes with her three children – Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie.

She’s already basking in the glory of winning Strictly Come Dancing Live alongside her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington.

And now she’s basking in the sunshine in Lanzarote.

Helen Skelton enjoys family holiday

The devoted mum shared a series of cute pictures of children Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, one.

In the first snap Ernie and Louis are pictured walking through the airport with their backpacks on.

Little Elsie was dressed for aeroplane comfort in a cute Bambi sleepsuit and fluffy pink socks.

Helen also shared a snap of her holding Elsie as she sported a blue and white bikini by the pool.

Taking to her Insta stories she wrote: “Pool days [heart emoji].

“Grateful for this time. Grateful for this gang.

“Brought my tribe away to meet up with the fam on their hols…three adults, nine kids, what could go wrong? These are the days.”

She followed it with a series of love, heart and crazy laughing face emojis.

Helen and dance partner Kai Widdrington won the Strictly Live Tour (Credit: Cover Images)

Followers flocked to wish her a happy holiday

Before uploading more pics to her stories Helen, 39, warned: “Holiday spam pending.”

She then added a cute video of Elsie dancing and said: “First can we just take a moment.”

A picture of all nine children on holiday followed, with pictures of her boys’ backs overlooking the beach.

Celebrity friends and fans wished her well.

Julia Bradbury said: “Enjoy it darling, you deserve it. Cuddle those babies.”

Nikki Sanderson added a string of heart emojis.

Meanwhile Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds wrote: “Have a lovely holiday.”

Helen previously shared a series of sexy snaps from the Strictly live tour.

She and husband Richie Myler, 32, split in April last year after nine years of marriage.

