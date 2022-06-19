Helen Skelton on avoiding mum guilt as she reveals how she keeps her kids happy

Helen Skelton has hit headlines recently due to the sad disintegration of her marriage to former Rugby League player, Richie Myler.

But Helen is ready to put the heartbreak behind her as she fronts new show Inside the Superbrands, which airs on Channel 4 tonight.

Helen,38, stunned her fans back in April when she revealed her marriage to Richie was over after eight years together.

Helen’s fronting a new show on Channel 4 (Credit: Splash)

The couple had only just welcomed their baby daughter, Elsie, in December 2021.

Since then it’s been revealed that Richie has already moved on from Helen with the daughter of a multi-millionaire, no less.

What is Helen Skelton up to now?

But there is nothing that will keep a good woman down and Helen, best known for her role presenting Countryfile on BBC One, is not about to shrink into the shadows.

Helen, who takes an honest look at the super brands in most of our homes in her new show, previously spoke out about ‘mum guilt’ and making sure her kids are happy.

In an interview with outdoor retail giant GO Outdoors, Helen spoke about what makes being outside so unbeatable for her and for seeing off that pesky mum guilt.

Explaining how she finds the outdoors soothing, Helen was happy to tell the website that she’s delighted to see her kids following in her footsteps.

Helen Skelton and her husband Richie split earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “My greatest day would include sun, swims and BBQs. I love the Lake District and spend a lot of time on my paddle board.

“I take the kids with me and they jump off and splash around in the water. I am just happier outside. It doesn’t even need to be the lake, a day spent by the river makes me a happy lady too.”

How many kids does she have?

She added: “My kids are just happier outside. They eat better and sleep better after being outside during the day and I don’t feel guilty about screen time if they have been in a tree for a few hours.

“They’re nicer to each other outside too. My kids just like to get muddy. As long as I have snacks I can keep mine outside for ages. We love the lakes, the Yorkshire coast and the peaks.”

Earlier this week, Helen left fans scooping their jaws off the floor with her Royal Ascot look.

The presenter appeared at the event on June 15 bra-less.

Helen spent the day hanging out with her pals in the sunshine, looking stunning in a pink Me + Em jumpsuit.

Fans took to social media to praise how effortlessly stunning she looked.

One said: “Helen you are absolutely to die for mate.”

Another commented: “You look absolutely stunning.”

A third said: “For a single woman now you’re looking hot in pink Skelton. He wants his head testing.”

“Looking amazing… his loss, big time,” another agreed.

“Pretty in pink!” declared another.

